Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule has passed a resolution declaring the seats of pro-Fubara lawmakers vacant for absenteeism for a period of 152 days from legislative business.

The lawmakers also agreed to give Governor Siminalayi Fubara another opportunity to present the 2024 Appropriation Bill before the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly.

The decision is in line with the ruling of the Court of appeal which directed that the governor re-present the 2024 Budget to the House.

