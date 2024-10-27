It’s the general monthly youth stakeholders’ meeting, put together by the Executive Chairman of Alimosho Local Government, Honorable Jelili Adewale Sulaimon.

The aim of the forum is to foster youth involvement in the development projects within the local government area.

The meeting kicked off with the recitation of the National Anthem, while the Secretary to the Local Government, addressed the attendees, highlighting the various projects executed so far, and the benefits to the youth of Alimosho and its environs.

The Chairman of the Alimosho Youth Empowerment, Samuel Oloruntola, emphasized the importance of youth participation in local activities as he urged young people present to be more proactive in engaging with government’s initiatives.

During the question and answer segment, the youth made various suggestions on how to improve youth participation and project implementation.

The Chairman, Hon. Jelili Sulaimon, assure the youths of more opportunities while urging them to register for the available programs on the spot.

The Vice Chairman of the Alimosho Youth Stakeholders Forum, Ajibola Adegbite, expressed his enthusiasm about the various initiatives being carried out for the benefit of the youth. He highlighted the importance of youth involvement in decision-making processes, while underscoring that the forum is designed to ensure that the voices of young people are not only heard but acted upon.

Speaking to TVC News, some of the participants praised the initiative as a platform for youth to voice their concerns and shared their optimism about the youth empowerment programs.

As the forum concluded, it is expected that more youth will get involved in governance, fostering a spirit of collaboration and growth within Alimosho for progressive future.