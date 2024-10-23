Akwa Ibom State Government Announces N80,000 Minimum Wage, Constitutes Implementation Committee.

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has announced that the State Government will a new minimum wage of N80,000 for all state government employees.

To ensure a smooth rollout of this policy, the governor has also constituted an implementation committee, which has been given one month to deliver its report on how the wage increase will be executed.

The committee, chaired by the Head of the Civil Service, includes the following as members:

• Chairman, State Civil Service Commission

• Chairman, Local Government Service Commission

• Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance

• Permanent Secretary, Department of Establishments

• Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning

• Permanent Secretary/Solicitor General, Ministry of Justice

• Permanent Secretary/Accountant General

• Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission

• Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Civil Service

• Director of Budget

• State Chairman, Joint Public Service Negotiating Council

• Secretary, Joint Public Sector Negotiating Council

• State Chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress, Akwa Ibom State

• State Chairman, Trade Union Congress, Akwa Ibom State

• State President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE)

This announcement is reflective the state government’s commitment to improving the welfare of its workforce.