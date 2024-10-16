President of the Senate , Senator Godswill Akpabio has dismissed a widespread fake news alleging that security agencies have taken control of the National Assembly to prevent a possible impeachment of the President of the Senate.

Senator Akpabio was presiding over plenary when his attention was drawn to the speculations on social media.

He described it as fake news fabricated by mischief makers.

The President of the Senate urged members of the public to disregard such news and warned all those circulating deliberate falsehood to refrain from such acts.

Senator Akpabio explained that there is peace in the Senate and there is no consideration for an impeachment by any section of the parliarment.

However, the Matter has been referred to the Senates Committee on Public Services for Further investigation and legislative action.