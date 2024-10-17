Chief Executive Officer of Global Signature Hotel and Total Grace Group Limited, Dr. Henry Akinduro, is challenging the actions of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which declared him wanted, claiming the anti-graft agency has violated his fundamental human rights.

The allegation against the agency by Akinduro surfaced after the EFCC declared him ‘Wanted’ via its official X Account, formerly Twitter, on October 11, 2024, in connection with fraud accusations laid by one Mr. Femi Olushakin.

He has therefore filed a N5billion lawsuit against the EFCC for allegedly declaring him wanted unlawfully. In the suit filed on Wednesday at the Federal High Court, Lagos, Akinduro told the court that the anti-corruption agency declared him wanted without any form of judicial intervention, recourse to constitutional safeguards or order of court.

Akinduro’s legal team, led by renowned lawyer, Olakekan Ojo, issued a press statement on Wednesday asserting that the fraud allegation against Akinduro was baseless and ill-motivated.

Akinduro’s legal team argued that the petition against him was simply an attempt to criminalise a contractual disagreement, stemming from a business arrangement with Olushakin.

The matter, according to the legal team, was already before the courts before EFCC declared Akinduro wanted, as both parties had engaged in a civil lawsuit (Suit No: I/875/2024), regarding their investment agreement.

“Our client considers this online publication detrimental to his reputation and believes it to be an unjustified attack by the EFCC,” the statement read.

It further elaborated that Akinduro has responded to the disputes through responsible legal channels rather than engaging in fraudulent activities.

The suit filed by Akinduro claimed harassment through the misuse of state resources, urging the courts to affirm that their disagreements are purely civil in nature.

Meanwhile, Olushakin’s counterclaim demanded substantial sums purportedly owed for investment returns, further complicating the ongoing legal battle.

Akinduro, maintaining his innocence, called for a fair legal process, asserting that he is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. His legal team said it was determined to rectify what it described as unfounded and malicious allegations, fueled by conflicts in their investment dealings.

“While we acknowledge the fact that the said online publication must have caused grave concern to our client’s friends and business associates, we consider it imperatively necessary to put the records straight with a view to showing that the fraud allegations are trumped-up allegations aimed at causing incalculable damage to the hard earned but richly deserved reputation of Dr. Henry Akinduro..”

The legal team is also said “the commercial or contractual disputes had earlier been referred to competent Court by the parties before the Publication of the name of our Client on the list of wanted persons by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“In Suit No:I/875/2024, to wit, Total Grace Group Ltd and Dr. Henry Akinduro v. Femi Olushakin, our Client claimed inter alia, a declaration that the relationship between the claimants and the defendant is that which is civil and contractual in nature, and that the continuous threat, harassment, and molestation of the claimants by the defendant, use of security state apparatus over the said disagreement is wrongful and unlawful.

“Our Client, Dr Henry Akinduro, has always responded either by way of tenable correspondences, letters, and further replies to the processes through our Office as his lawyers showing his sense of responsibility and seriousness towards the investment agreement between them.

“Our client has taken further legal actions towards establishing with compelling finality that the fraud allegations made against him are unfounded, groundless, baseless and ill-motivated.

“It is pertinent to stress that our client is presumed innocent by constitutional fiat until contrary is proved or established.

“At all material times, we will expect for your perception of our Client, to accommodate this benefit of doubt while we await the Honourable Court to judicially apportion rights and liabilities in the civil suit which Mr. Femi Olushakin, using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has unilaterally, unlawfully and maliciously framed as a criminal action in a ploy to sabotage the business interests and noble person of our Client, Dr. Henry Akinduro.

“Our Client wishes to restate his confidence in the judicial process, which he believes will vindicate him.”

