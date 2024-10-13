Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, has promised to implement a ₦73,000 minimum wage for the state’s workforce.

The Governor, who spoke at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress governorship campaign for Ondo Central, held at the Ondo City Stadium, said his administration has introduced various initiatives into governance.

It is the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress governorship campaign in Ondo State.

The Ondo City Stadium, the venue of the event, was packed with members and leaders of the APC from the Central Senatorial District of the state, which is made up of six local councils.

Addressing thousands of party supporters, Governor Aiyedatiwa said his government will pay a ₦73,000 minimum wage to workers.

He stated that his administration is committed to providing better welfare for the state’s workforce.

The governor added that the state’s security architecture has been strengthened to protect farmers.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also noted that primary school buildings are being renovated, and subventions to tertiary institutions have been increased.

The governor, therefore, urged the people of the state to vote for him in the forthcoming governorship election due to his performance, to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Party leaders present at the rally expressed confidence that the governor would emerge victorious at the polls.