Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has congratulated former Governor of the State, Olusegun Mimiko, on his 70th birthday celebration.

In his goodwill message to Mr. Mimiko, who was the Governor of the State between 2009 and 2017, Governor Aiyedatiwa hailed his contributions to the development of the State.

The Governor wrote: “On behalf of the good people and government of Ondo State, I congratulate former Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Olusegun Abayomi Mimiko, on the auspicious occasion of his 70th birthday.

“Dr. Mimiko, aside being a predecessor and the longest serving governor of the State, is an exceptional leader and a statesman whose contributions to the development of the State, especially in the health sector, remain indelible.

“I celebrate him as a living inspiration and a remarkable individual whose leadership and legacy continue to make a difference.

“It is my fervent prayer that the good Lord will continue to keep him in sound health.”