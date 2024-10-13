Air Peace has responded to the latest legal charges filed by U.S. authorities against its Chairman and CEO, Allen Onyema, and Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha.

In a statement released on Sunday, the airline emphasized that the allegations remain unproven and reiterated the presumption of innocence for both executives.

“These charges are part of an extended legal process stemming from earlier accusations of financial misdeeds. While the charges have been expanded, it is essential to emphasize that both Dr. Onyema and Mrs. Eghagha remain innocent until proven otherwise,” the airline said.

Air Peace also reassured the public that its operations will continue without disruption. “We want to reassure the public that these legal proceedings will not impact the safety, reliability, or day-to-day operations of Air Peace. Our commitment to excellence and integrity remains steadfast,” the airline added.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia recently had on Friday, October 11th, filed a superseding indictment accusing Onyema and Eghagha of submitting falsified documents to obstruct an ongoing investigation into their activities.

The two executives have been under investigation since 2019 for bank fraud and money laundering. Mr Onyema is accused of moving over $20 million from Nigeria through U.S. bank accounts using fake documentation under the guise of purchasing aircraft. Eghagha faces additional charges, including aggravated identity theft, for his alleged role in the scheme.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan explained that the fresh charges reflect efforts to obstruct justice.