Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa has resumed as the new Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, NAF.

Air Commodore Akinboyewa took over from his predecessor Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet who was redeployed to the newly established NAF Civil-Military Relations Branch as Director of Coordination and Cooperation.

Air Commodore Akinboyewa stated this during the handover ceremony for the outgoing Director to the new Director in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

According to him, he is grateful to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, for entrusting him with the enormous duty of preserving the image and reputation of a great service like the Nigerian Air Force.

He added that he must also extol the commendable work that has been done by the former Director of Public Relations, my mentor and friend.

He noted that his predecessor has done such an outstanding job of protecting the Nigerian Air Force and continuing to make sure that the public is kept aware of all the efforts that go into ensuring that Nigerians are safe to go about their lawful business.

The outgoing Director of Public Relations and Information, DOPRI, Nigerian Air Force, NAF Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet who was redeployed to the newly established NAF Civil-Military Relations Branch as Director of Coordination and Cooperation said that “today is a day that we’re going to be witnessing a change in the Public Relations Department Nigerian Air Force adding that as we are all aware, the only thing that is constant in this life is change”.

According to him, it will be recalled, that last year he resumed office on the 3rd of July, he came back to the same office that he had occupied about six months before then to continue where he stopped as spokesperson and Director of Public Relations until now it deemed it fit to redeploy him to another office and bring in yet another officer that they believe will continue from where he stopped.

He presented the next Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Olusola Akimboyewa.

He said that “he will be continuing from where he stopped and he strongly believes that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar couldn’t have picked a better senior officer to continue to project the image of Nigerian Air Force to the Nigerian public, to the taxpaying Nigerian public, so that they can appreciate and understand what it takes to be a key enabler and a key player in ensuring that this country remains safe, this country remains enabled, this country provides the enabling environment for them to thrive”.

He used the opportunity to solicit friendship, for a hand of fellowship to the new director, for the collaboration, for the advice, and for the guidance to enable him to settle down in his new style and continue to do what is very, very important to them.

The Chairman, of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, FCT Chapter, Mr. Stanley Ogadigo congratulated the outgoing DOPRI for the successes recorded during his tenure and urged the new director to follow in the footsteps of the predecessor amongst other people who congratulated him.

Meanwhile, Air Commodore Akinboyewa is an indigene of Ondo West Local Government Area in Ondo State.

A member of the 43rd Regular Combatant Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the NDA, a Postgraduate Diploma in Telecommunications and Electronics Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, and a Master’s Degree in Security and Strategic Studies from the NDA.

