The use and adoption of modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence have been identified as an important means of driving economic growth and investment opportunities in Africa.

Speaking on the sideline of the 2024 Inspire Africa Conference, the Lagos State Governor, represented by the Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, reaffirmed the state government’s trust in technology.

Others Speakers call on government across the continent to initiate policies and legislation that will encourage the private sector to create technologies that will fast track innovation.