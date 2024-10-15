A meeting of Experts on the sidelines of the recently concluded United Nations General Assembly has come up with modalities on how to improve the impact of the African Diaspora on Business Development on the Continent.

The meeting Co-hosted by global communications firm Allison Worldwide and African public relations company BHM, brought together executives from various African nations and across the U.S. to discuss strategies for sustainable development and economic growth across the continent.

The managing director, Africa, of Allison Worldwide, Claudine Moore, in her opening remarks emphasised the importance of leveraging communication and stakeholder engagement for Africa’s sustainable development agenda.

The discussions at the event focused on Africa’s youthful population as a significant driver of future growth, with 70% of sub-Saharan Africa under 30.

Advertisement

Projections indicate that by 2030, one-fifth of the global population will be African, underscoring the continent’s increasing importance on the world stage.

A panel on technology and finance featured insights from Iyin Aboyeji of Future Africa; Tobe Okigbo of MTN Nigeria and Anie Akpe of African Women In Tech (AWIT).

Okigbo says the business landscape on the continent has become very impressive adding that “African businesses are not just solving local problems; they’re turning billion dollar problems into billion dollar opportunities.”

Speaking about the opportunities available for Africa’s diaspora, Aboyeji added, “There is an opportunity for Africa’s diaspora to better orchestrate impact on the continent by facilitating its major inflows to deliver value on the ground. The diasporan community can, for example, leverage aggregated remittances as capital to establish sustainable infrastructure on the continent.”

Advertisement

The creative economy also took centre stage during a discussion led by media executives Sam Onyemelukwe, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development, TRACE and Ayo Animashaun, Founder & CEO at Smooth Promotions, Hip TV, and The Headies.

He highlighted the global impact of African pop culture and how African creatives are shaping global trends and narratives.

For his part, Animashaun spotlighted the economic potential of the creative industries, noting that the creative sector is a powerful engine for job creation and economic growth in Africa.

Speaking on the event’s significance, Ayeni Adekunle, Founder and CEO of BHM, asserted, “this gathering is an opportunity to have the right conversations about our continent – the opportunities and the challenges. We’re providing guests with a space where conversations can flow freely, turning ideas into impactful initiatives that foster sustainable growth across Africa.”

Advertisement

Speakers at the event highlighted Africa’s potential for investment and collaboration with recent data from the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) showing that although 2023 was a challenging year, foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to the continent remained relatively stable at $48 billion, although this represented just 3.5 percent of total global FDI.

Claudine Moore, Managing Director for Africa at Allison, added, “The Africa Breakfast Convos represents a unique opportunity to bring together influential voices and decision-makers from across Africa, the U.S. and beyond. We’re facilitating meaningful dialogue that will drive sustainable growth and social impact across the continent.”

The Africa Breakfast Convos is in alignment with UNGA79’s broader theme of global progress and sustainable development.

Participants stressed the importance of public-private partnerships and engaging the African diaspora to drive economic growth on the continent.

Advertisement

As the event concluded, there was a palpable sense of optimism about Africa’s future and its potential to lead in sectors like renewable energy and technology, setting the stage for more productive collaboration and continued investment in the continent’s sustainable development.