Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state says his administration will support the development of local talents interested in the film and movie industry to promote cultural renaissance.

Mr Fintiri is of the view that promoting local context is crucial to the

nation development.

He made the remark during an audition of selected Adamawa indigenes to participate in a TV reality show by Strongest State Nigeria Naija season 2.

The governor was represented by the commissioner for culture and Tourism, Aloysius Babadoke.

