Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has approved the award of a contract for the supply and installation of 30 KVA hybrid solar system across the six cottage hospitals in the State.

The contract is awarded at the sum of four hundred and thirty one

million, six hundred and sixty two thousand, five hundred and forty one naira, ninety four kobo.

Six cottage hospitals namely Shelleng, Guyuk, Demsa, Lamurde,Gombi and Furore local government areas will soon be lightened up as 30kva hybrid solar systems have been earmarked for installation.

This was one of the resolutions reached during the state executive

council meeting.

The decision is part of the Fintiri’s administration steps to ensure effective delivery in the healthcare sector, Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting in Yola, the State commissioner for information and strategy, James Iliya said the initiative is aimed at Sterilizing medical equipment in the theater centres and also help in the storage of vaccines and other medical consumables on the State.

The council also approved funds for the award of contract for the

construction of seven span bridge with approach road in Shuwa and four span bridge with approach road in Hyambula along Mubi-mararaban Michika -Maiduguri federal highway.

The State executive council also condoled with the families and people of the state over the ghastly motor accident that involved old Adamawa sunshine express along Abuja – Nassarawa road that claimed the lives of all the passengers onboard.

Extending the state government’s condolences to the families of the

deceased, the commissioner for Transport advised passengers to always board vehicles in approved motor parks and ensure they provide all needed information while filling the passengers’ form in case of any eventuality.