The Benue State Agro-climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes, ACReSAL, project has distributed essential food items to vulnerable individuals in Oju, Otukpo, Otukpa, Orakam, and Owukpa areas.

This initiative, backed by the state government and funded by the World Bank, aims to alleviate economic hardship on widows and others.

Food items distributed includes, 1,500 bags of rice, 600 bags of beans, 200 bags of salt and 1,500 bags of Garri.

According to the Mister Emmanuel Olofu who represents of State Project Coordinator Victor Amah, the program will cover all senatorial districts, reaching 15 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to all partnering bodies.

This timely intervention brings hope to vulnerable groups in Zone C area of the State, demonstrating the power of partnership and community support.

