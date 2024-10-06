The Abia State Government has assured of its commitment to meeting the power needs of factories in the state.

Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Ikechukwu Monday, paid an on-site visit to a newly set up shoe factory in Owerrinta.

Aba as a commercial hub is known for manufacturing of various items including foot wears.

And as new factories make their ways into the city, they look out for access roads and steady power supply.

This shoe factory is domiciled in Owerrinta and the state government says it is ready to allay their fears by providing accessibility and electricity.

Aside from the provision of employment to youths in Abia state, the firm aims to contribute to the state’s economy.

This move by the state government, will allow businesses grow and enhance production and community engagement.

