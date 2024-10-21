The Chief judge of Abia State has asked the government to grant true financial autonomy to the Judiciary.

At the opening of the Nigerian Bar Association 2024/2025 legal year, Governor Alex Otti assured that his government will continue to sustain a harmonious relationship with the judiciary.

The ceremony started with a church thanksgiving service for the success of the past legal year.

Anchored on the hymn; “On Christ the solid rock”, these legal practitioners prayed to be faithful in the administration of justice in the land.

Governor Otti in his remarks assured that although the judiciary is independent, the executive will continue to work harmoniously with the judicial arm to ensure a system that works in the State.

The Chief Judge of the state says the year’s theme; advancing justice in Abia State: traditional meets innovation, captures the essence of the journey that lies ahead.

As the third tier of government, the judiciary believes with collective will, challenges of poor infrastructure, limited funding and others would become a thing of the past.