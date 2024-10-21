About Twenty One people have reported lost their lives after two passenger boats collided in Lagos on Monday night.

The boats said to be conveying 16 passengers each, caved in after a collision which occurred around 7pm, at the Imore Lagoon.

It was however unclear where the boats loaded and where they were headed at the time of the accident.

Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin who confirmed the incident, said 11 of the passengers were rescued.

He said the boats were unregistered, adding that a report about the accident was made at the Ilashe Police Division.

Hundeyin said all 32 passengers and their goods drowned when the boats capsized, adding that it took the intervention of the police, local divers and other emergency responders to rescue the 11.

He said those rescued had injuries and were rushed to the Naval Town Hospital in Ojo for medical attention, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing for the remaining victims.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) also confirmed the incident adding that rescue operation were still on to recover bodies of those who drowned with their goods.

