Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has inaugurated the APC State Campaign Council, with Hon. Abiola Makinde, a member of the House of Representatives representing the Ondo East/Ondo West federal district, serving as the campaign’s Director General.

Speaking at the third APC Stakeholders meeting on Thursday at The Dome in Akure, the governor also announced that the APC gubernatorial campaign will officially launch on Saturday at Ondo City Hall in the Central Senatorial District.

Advertisement

He urged All Progressives Congress (APC) members to unite and renew their commitment ahead of the state’s next gubernatorial election.

He expressed his delight at the large turnout, stating that it demonstrated party members’ dedication to the success of the APC in the upcoming election.

Advertisement

Earlier in his welcome address, the State APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, reinforced the governor’s message, reminding party members that APC remains one big family despite differing opinions.

He urged members to prioritise the party’s success above personal interests.

According to Adetimehin , “Ondo is a progressive state, and we will continue to be progressive as long as we stand united,”

He also encouraged all to stay focused on the party’s goals.

Advertisement

In his vote of thanks, Deji Oyedele, an APC leader representing the South Senatorial District, appreciated Governor Aiyedatiwa for taking time out of his busy schedule to attend the meeting.