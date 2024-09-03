Spokesperson of the Zamfara state governor described governor Dauda Lawal as reserved and lover of residents irrespective of political affiliation.

Mr Sulaiman described the governor Dauda Lawal’s birthday as worthy of celebration considering his track record and achievements especially in handling public office.

Many Nigerians within and outside Zamfara according to Suleiman Bala Idris described Governor Dauda Lawal as Smart, Workerholic ,reserved and lover of all irrespective of any differences

“During an official trip in mid-August this year, my driver in Taraba State spent half of the journey to our accommodation talking about my boss, the Governor of Zamfara state Dauda Lawal. He described the governor as the youngest, reserved, and workaholic. I was just listening to him because we are used to hearing such positive comments about the man, Dauda Lawal”

“Today, September 2nd, 2024, my boss, who is always perceived as a young person, is 59 years old. Since last week, I have been in a pool of thoughts about what to draft as a tribute to Governor Dauda Lawal. I have in the past done many tributes on similar days. The dearest and closest to my heart were tributes titled ‘Dauda Lawal: Our Man, Their Target’ and ‘The Dauda Lawal I Know” Suleiman Said.

“On May 29th, 2023, a new chapter began in our lives as Dauda Lawal, the man we once knew as a private individual, took on the role of governor. He now shoulders the burden of governing a state plagued by banditry and ranked lowest in educational performance, health, and civil service welfare, among other critical issues”

“For all the years before 29th May 2023, Dauda Lawal has always been my boss—forget his usual courtesy of calling every one of his staff or service providers ‘my brother.’ No position, not a governor or beyond that, could change the simplicity and kindness of Dauda Lawal” He Testified.

“September 2nd is not the right day to discuss Governor Dauda Lawal’s numerous achievements as the governor of Zamfara over the past sixteen months, as they have been extensively covered in the media” Suleiman added.

Governor Lawal’s birthday according to him is another opportunity to share the Governor’s insight, leadership style and qualities

“My boss birthday is more fitting for sharing his insights, leadership style and qualities. When you have a lot to convey, it’s best to keep it brief, as some information is meant for a book (I am already working on that. It’s a book that will likely make many people furious)”

Suleiman further described Governor Lawal as a listening Governor, humble and simple whom God has blessed with virtually everything one can ever desire

“My boss, Dauda Lawal, is a good listener. He embodies the saying of the 30th President of the United States of America, Calvin Coolidge, who said, ‘It takes a great man to be a good listener.’

“For Margaret J. Wheatley, listening moves us closer and helps us become more whole, healthy, and holy. Not listening creates fragmentation, and fragmentation is the root of all suffering”.

” My boss, Dauda Lawal, has been blessed with virtually everything. I have heard him say several times that if he had been given the chance to plan his life, he couldn’t have planned it with the countless blessings God had bestowed upon him”

“My boss is the famous Dauda, who has been the talk of the town. People often go to great lengths to exaggerate his wealth, not in Naira but in dollars. The good-looking, urban, and fashionista Dauda always appears like a young man in his early forties because he knows his stuff, of cours”

“Unlike others of his status, he refused to be bossy. My boss is humble, approachable, and accommodating. He actively encourages his staff to voice their opinions. He regularly hosts spontaneous meetings with junior officers, gatekeepers, drivers, gardeners, and cleaners to listen to their feedback on working conditions and any concerns they may have”.

“Dauda Lawal is a cheerful giver. That’s why the people who suffer the most in his cabinet are those with ‘Sadistic Personality Disorder’ (very few, if there are). They are always angry and sad because my boss, Dauda Lawal, finds pleasure in giving, helping, providing, and putting a smile on people’s faces. One sweet thing is that nobody can compel him to do what is wrong. Never! Don’t allow anyone to lie to you”.

“As you turn 59 , I want you to know that many people admire and respect you. You earned respect for your philanthropic services in the private sector, and now you are making history as the leader of the Zamfara rescue mission. Happy Birthday, Gamjin Zamfara” Suleiman Prayed.

