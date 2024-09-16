The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists’ Zamfara State Council has elected new officials.

The officials emerged in consensus during its election, which took place today at the NUJ Secretariat in Gusau.

The new officials of the Correspondents chapel are anticipated to steer the ship of the chapel for the following three years, 2023–2025.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the correspondents chapel, Zaki Tambuwal assured of his readiness to work with his executive members to move the chapel forward.

He also said the Union under his watch will ensure professionalism in the discharge of their duties and will give a level playing ground for all without discrimination

Tambuwal appealled to the members to support the leadership in their quest to take the Union to greater heights

On his part, chairman of the occasion who is a former permanent Secretary Ibrahim Salihu Says journalists should learn to critasize their self for better output

He added that journalists should ensure discipline and keeping to time in everything as anything less gives the profession a bad image

Salisu congratulated the new excos and charged them to uphold the trust bestowed on them by their members as they are elected to serve.

Also, the Former Commissioner for Information, Zamfara state Ibrahim Danmalikin Gidan-Goga says there’s need for Journalists to upgrade their skills to modern day journalism and avoid journalism of witch hunt

He charged the correspondents chapel and journalists as a whole to upgrade their skills

Representatives of the chairmen of APC Yusuf Idris Gusau and Halliru Andi of the PDP urge members of the pen profession in Zamfara to be fair in their reportage and give equal rights to all

The duo charged journalists to do their best in enlightening the public on developmental issues which will help in restoring the lost glory of the state

The newly inaugurated Officials are Zaki Tambuwal of the News Agency of Nigeria as Chairman, Kaulahi Sidi of the People’s Daily Newspaper as the vice Chairman, Kabiru Mayanchi of the path Newspapers, Sokoto as the Secretary

Others are Babangida Ibrahim of AIT as Treasurer, Lawal Aliyu of Liberty Radio/TV as Financial Secretary and Bala Mohammad of TVC NEWS as the Auditor.

In attendance at the event are Nuhu Salihu Anka, the Director General Media & Public Enlightenment, Government House, Gusau, Lawal Maradun, Private Personal Secretary to Former Governor Bello Matawalle, Abdulrazaq Bello Kaura, Northwest Zonal Secretary of the NUJ among other special Guests.

