Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has restated his administration’s dedication to investing in the health sector of Zamfara State, recognising the vital role that General Hospitals play in the healthcare delivery system.

The Governor disclose this while flagging off the reconstruction of a 200-bed capacity ultra modern Hospital, in Talata Mafara local government area of the state

The former Governor of the old Sokoto state Yahaya Abdulkarim who laid the foundation for the project described it as important to the people of Mafara and surrounding communities

Yahaya Abdulkarim was the special guest of honor at the event which took place at the new site within the premises of the present General Hospital, Mafara.

In his address, Governor Dauda Lawal expressed dismay over the neglect of the Hospital by the previous administration adding that lack of essential medical equipment and poor infrastructure over the years has negatively affected the hospital.

Dr. Lawal said previous governments had completely neglected the health sector, which has driven his administration to embark on a process of revamping it considering it’s important.

“By the will of Allah, I am here today to fulfill the promise I made a few months ago when I visited this hospital and the State University. Considering the sorry state of this health facility, I pledged to undertake its total reconstruction to provide a befitting General Hospital for an expanding commercial town like Talata Mafara” Gov. Lawal Said.

“Our administration has prioritized the revitalization of decaying infrastructure as a critical pillar of our transformational agenda. We have deliberately placed education and healthcare at the forefront, recognizing their central roles in societal development. This hospital is just one of many facilities being constructed to provide a conducive environment for delivering quality healthcare services. He added.

“Our administration remains steadfast in its commitment to investing in the health sector, with a clear understanding of the crucial role that General Hospitals play in the healthcare delivery system. They serve as the vital link between Primary Healthcare facilities and Tertiary institutions.Dr. Lawal Maintained.

“The project we are flagging off today involves the construction of a 200-bed capacity hospital and providing modern equipment to improve service delivery to the people He said.

The Governor says the Hospital when completed will have the following features: Reception and waiting rooms, records and accounts section, pediatric ward, male medical ward, male surgical ward, laboratory, theatre, dental lab, pharmacy, female surgical ward, female medical ward, ENT department, two labor rooms with an in-charge office, treatment room, nurse’s station, CMD office with a secretary’s office, dentist office, female changing room, five consulting rooms, ICU, X-ray unit, preparation room, recovery room, pharmacy, mammogram unit, Accident & Emergency (A&E) unit, office, doctor’s on-call room, antenatal ward, restaurant with kitchen, two two-bed wards, and a matron’s office.

Mr. Lawal assures that the Hospital would be completed within six months

“It will be completed within six months, with Abdulwahab Razaq Memorial Ltd as the contractor. At this juncture, it is my singular honor and privilege to invite our special guest of honor, His Excellency, the former Governor of old Sokoto State, Mallam Yahaya Abdulkarim, mni, Magajin Rafin Sokoto, to flag off the construction of this hospital officially.”

On his part, the Guest of Honor at the event who is also a former governor of the old Sokoto State, Yahaya Abdulkarim, commended Governor Dauda Lawal for making the healthcare sector one of his administration's priorities.

Yahaya Abdulkarim who laid the foundation for the project described it as important to the people of Mafara and surrounding communities.

“I was amazed when the governor told me that all advanced equipment had already been procured for the General Hospital; this is laudable.” The former Sokoto Gov. Said

Yahaya Abdulkarim was the special guest of honor at the event which took place at the new site within the premises of the present General Hospital, Mafara.

This development is coming nine months after Governor Dauda Lawal Declared state of Emergency on the Health Sector in Zamfara.

