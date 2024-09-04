The Yobe state government has buried 34 people killed in a recent attack by Boko Haram militants in Mafa village.

The official death toll was announced during a mass burial conducted at Babangida town.

It was a somber day in Yobe state, as the state administration and residents of Babangida and Mafa towns gathered to witness the mass burial caused by Boko Haram insurgents on Sunday.

The ceremony was conducted by the Yobe state government in Babangida, Tarmuwa local government area.

Prayers were offered at the Emir of jajere’s palace, for the reposed of the souls of the deceased, before conveying them to the cemetery.

Speaking with newsmen after the prayers, the deputy governor described the incident as tragic

In a separate interview with Mafa residents and relatives of the deceased, some of them confirmed that the number of deaths is above 34 as officially displayed.

Speaking, some residents said at least 125 people died during the incident.

34 bodies, they stated, were buried. The remnants of the residents of other nearby settlements who were impacted by the Mafa disaster were evacuated.

Concurrently, the militant group ISWAP claimed responsibility for the deaths in a recent statement.

Mafa hamlet is currently only a shell of its former self because the terrorists utterly destroyed all of the homes there.

Mafa residents are currently seeking sanctuary in Babangida with their host community.