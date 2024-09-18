The Confusion surrounding the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and his trial for alleged N80.2 Billion money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has heightened with the commission denying he is in its custody few hours after he claimed through a statement by his media office that he turned himself in.

The EFCC in a terse media Statement on X formerly Twitter by its head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said the former governor is not in its holding facility and remains a wanted man with a valid warrant of arrest.

An anonymous source within the EFCC had earlier told TVC News that the former governor was arrested in a midnight raid as against the claims by his media office.

The Statement by the EFCC has now added to the mystery on the true state of affairs surrounding the former Kogi State governor.

To add an extra layer to the drama, his media office have now insisted that he honoured the EFCC invitation and was allowed to leave voluntarily by the authorities of the EFCC.

TVC News had earlier reported based on the initial information of his arrest by the anonymous source but the current state of affairs has made the issue murkier.

Pictures have also emerged of him with his successor, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, at the EFCC Headquarters with no clear indication as to what transpired.

We will bring you more updates as they unfold.

Read Statements Below…

EFCC PRESS RELEASE

Yahaya Bello not in EFCC Custody

Media reports today that a former Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello is in the holding facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is incorrect. The Commission wishes to state that Bello is not in its custody.

Bello, already declared wanted by the Commission for alleged N80.2billion money laundering charges, remains wanted with a subsisting warrant for his arrest.

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity

September 18, 2024

YAHAYA BELLO MEDIA OFFICE

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE: FORMER GOVERNOR YAHAYA BELLO LEAVES EFCC OFFICE, YET TO BE INTERROGATED

1. Earlier today, we reported the voluntary visit of former Governor of Kogi State, HE Alh. Yahaya Bello to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission office to honour the Commission’s invitation.

2. In the statement, we reiterated the former Governor’s great respect for the rule of law and constituted authority, and stressed that, all the while, he only sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights in order to ensure due process.

3. The EFCC did not, however, interrogate him as officials told him he could leave. We don’t know what this means yet. As we write, HE Alhaji Yahaya Bello has left the EFCC office. He was accompanied there by the Governor of Kogi State, HE Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.

4. Recall that the case has been before a competent court of jurisdiction, and Alhaji Yahaya Bello had been duly represented by his legal team at every hearing. The former Governor decided to honour the invitation to clear his name as he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear.

Ohiare Michael

Director, Media

YAHAYA BELLO MEDIA OFFICE

