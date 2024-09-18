Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has honoured the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission according to his media office.

The decision to honour the invitation according to a Statement signed by Michael Ohiare, was made after due consultations with his family, legal team and political allies.

The former Governor, who has great respect for the rule of law and constituted authority according to hie media office, had, all the while, only sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights in order to ensure due process.

The case has been before a competent court of jurisdiction, and he had been duly represented by his legal team at every hearing.

The Statements adds that it is important for the former Governor to now honour the invitation of the EFCC to clear his name as he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear.

The former Governor believes firmly in the efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to place Nigeria on the path of sustainable economic development; and supports the fight against corruption in the country.

The Statement discloses that Yahaya Bello was the first Governor of Kogi State to put in place an anti-corruption mechanism to check graft and ensure that the resources of the State work for the people of the State.

He was accompanied to the EFCC Headquarters by high profile Nigerians.

The media office of the former Kogi helmsman expresses the hope that the Commission will be as professional as necessary and respect his fundamental rights as a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Details of his engagement with the operatives of the Anti-Graft Agency will be disclosed later.