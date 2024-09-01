The Worldwide Organisation for Women Africa, Incorporated (WOW Africa) has ended a two-day leadership program for Students in Anambra State.

WoW Africa stated that the goal of the program is to instill a learning culture, improve academic achievement, and cultivate future leaders in a variety of fields.

The third edition of WOW Africa’s yearly leadership program was organised by the Anambra State chapter and held in the state capital of Awka, at the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) Secretariat.

Advertisement

The Executive Director of WOW Africa, Mrs Ada Akudinobi whose address was read by Mrs Gloria Nwafor(a member of WOW) said, “WOW Africa is an initiative for Women of Africa to tell their stories, confidently projecting their voices, building strong families, and enabling platforms for the voiceless in sororal solidarity to develop community-specific solutions to their issues.

“Our programs are geared towards eliminating the debilitating effects of abject, obtrusive cultural restrictions, and gender-based discrimination that affect the rights and lives of women and children.

Advertisement

“For us at WOW Africa, the WOW Way entails the following: Faith + Family + Education+Mentorship + Community. To sustain these goals, one must form and sustain the learning culture.”

The Southeast Coordinator of WOW Africa, expressed the organization’s commitment to empowering the younger generation and equipping them to overcome challenges and make a positive impact.

Advertisement

Mrs Ethel Eruchalu, commended Mrs Caroline Ugochukwu, the Executive Director of WOW Africa, for her dedication to organizing programmes for children and youth, emphasizing the need for continuous efforts to promote their advancement and well-being.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s leadership programme, “Learning Culture, a Viable Tool for Sustainable Development,” the keynote speaker, Mr Chiagoziem Udorji, urged the students to embrace a learning culture, unlock their potential, and strive for excellence not only within Nigeria but also on the global stage.

The WOW youths adviser, Zara Ilona, while addressing the students said, “Learning culture, or the pledge to commit to adaptation, comprehension, and the advancement of mankind, is vital to the development of society.

Without the vow to persistently yearn to learn, we jeopardize the evolution of civilization and become an anchor in the search for human innovation and growth.

Advertisement

The duty of being a lifelong learner, despite its daunting impression, is crucial in achieving the 17 goals laid out by the United Nations’, Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

Advertisement

Lectures were also presented by Prof Valerie Nnodu: “Closing Gender Gap in public and private sectors,” Prof Uche Nwogwogwu: “The Role of cultural Heritage in Sustainable development,” Reverend Sr Dr.Maria Uzonwanne: “Peer Pressure and its impact on Child development and Education,” and Onyinyechi Nmecha: “Artificial intelligence as a tool for sustainable development.”

Meanwhile, the WOW Africa Southeast Chapter Secretary, Mrs Ngozi Chukwujekwu, noted that WOW Africa’s leadership training programme in Anambra State aimed to equip students with a strong learning culture, inspire them to reach their full potential, and become influential leaders in their chosen fields.

She added that through the collective efforts of educators, professionals, and community members, the event sought to empower young individuals to make a positive impact and contribute to sustainable development in the society.

Advertisement

The programme was attended by students from eight selected schools, including Community Secondary School Ajalli, New Era Secondary School Nteje, Community Secondary School Amawbia, Girls Secondary School Abagana, and St. John of God Secondary School Awka, among others.