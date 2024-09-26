Pharmacists in Nigeria have been urged to move away from the era of just being drug dispensers to an era of promoters, advocates and educators of proper healthcare.

National chairman of the association of community pharmacists of Nigeria Ambrose Ezeh, pushed this message at the commemoration of the world pharmacists day in Abuja.

It is World Pharmacists’ Day, but there has been a week of festivities planned for all pharmacists in Nigeria, particularly in the country’s capital city.

A 3km awareness walk through Abuja’s streets began off events aimed at raising awareness about the need of regular exercise in preventing sickness and staying healthy.

Pharmacists at the event to end the week of activities of the world pharmacist’s day have been urged by the National chairman of the association of community pharmacists of Nigeria to document public health interventions in their communities through digitalization while also ensuring that they move away from being just drug dispensers.

In keeping with this year’s topic, Pharmacists: Meeting world Health Needs, these pharmacists are looking for methods to help one another in their practice so that they can assume their proper place on the world stage.

They are also looking for improved opportunities for pharmacists to take on more duties, which will aid in the development of robust healthcare systems.

Every year on September 25, World Pharmacists Day is observed to highlight and celebrate pharmacists’ critical role in creating healthier communities around the world.