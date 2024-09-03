The Federal government has dismissed viral reports suggesting that the Ministry of Petroleum has ordered NNPCL to sell fuel at N1000, above the approved pump price.

The report claimed that the Minister of State for Oil and Gas, Hon. Heineken Lokpobiri asked NNPC to sell fuel at N1000.

Reacting in a statement signed by the Minister’s aide, Nnemaka Okafor, the Federal Government rubbished the report, noting that is was concocted and ill-conceived to sow discord and confusion in the oil industry.

According to Nnemaka, ‘there was never a time FG interfered with petroleum pricing with NNPCL, let alone give directives for price increment.

She said: “The Federal Government is compelled to address the outright falsehoods currently being circulated on social media, which claim that the Honourable Minister for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to inflate petroleum prices above the approved pump price.

“We categorically condemn these claims as baseless, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to incite public discontent.

“We challenge anyone in possession of any evidence-be it written documents, audio, or video recordings-that supports these fabrications to make it public.

“Such a claim is entirely devoid of truth and should be recognized as an intentional effort to mislead the public.

“It must be stressed that NNPCL operates as an independent entity under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), with a fully empowered Board of Directors. “

“The Ministry of Petroleum Resources does not, and will not, interfere in the internal decisions of NNPCL, including pricing matters. Any suggestion otherwise is not only incorrect but also reveals a profound misunderstanding of the deregulated nature of Nigeria’s petroleum sector.”