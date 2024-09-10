The Department of State services has dismissed the allegation that it invaded the office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Rights Project.

The service in a Statement in Abuja said contrary to the alarm raised by SERAP, its operatives went to the office for a routine meeting.

It urged Nigerians to disregard the alleged invasion which according to the Statement only involved two operatives.

The Service added that it will continue to do its bit to address the issue of insecurity across the country.

Advertisement

According to the Service the engagement by its operatives with SERAP in Abuja is routine and does not amount to illegality or a raid.

Read Full Statement Below…

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been inundated with multiple enquiries on its alleged unlawful invasion of SERAP offices in Abuja and Lagos.

This narrative is inaccurate and misleading in its intent. For the records, a team of two (2) unarmed Service operatives were lawfully detailed on routine investigation to SERAP office in Abuja, which has sadly been skewed and misinterpreted as unlawful, harassment and intimidation of SERAP officials. The Service further wishes to state that such official enquiries and liaison are traditional and does not in any way amount to illegality or raid.

Advertisement

While it assures of indept investigation of these malicious contents, it sues for citizens’ participation in national security management.

The DSS, therefore, urges the public to disregard these false narratives as it restates its commitment to utmost professionalism in the discharge of its core mandate.

As always, the DSS website – dss.gov.ng, email address- dsspr@dss.gov.ng and public lines 09153391310 and 09088373515 remain open to citizens.