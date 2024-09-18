Former Governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello, is currently at the Headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja.

There are indications that the former was arrested by operatives of the EFCC in Lokoja.

A source said Mr. Bello was trailed and arrested at midnight.

He is facing a 19-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N80billion.

Since the commencement of the case against him in April 2024 at the federal high court Abuja, the former governor has been absent from court to take his plea.