The Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa has just begun a news conference after meeting with heads of security agencies.



He says whole much has been achieved in addressing the security challenges, a lot more needs to be done.

The CDS calls for inclusive efforts in tackling the security issues.

He give the opportunity for the Chief of Defence Training and Operations Major General Emeka Onumajuru to give updates on operations across the country.

Advertisement

CDTOPS said the military authorities are aware of the bad eggs withing the system.

The military has gotten intelligence of possible movement of terrorists towards the Kainji National Park.

The CDS says as schools resume, efforts have been placed to keep them safe. Schools in isolated places will be relocated to safer locations.

The CDS calls on locals not to give in to payment of levies to terrorists as efforts are on to help the locals resist such actions.

Advertisement

He added that the issue of bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, will be addressed soon.