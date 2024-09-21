The Nigerian Police Force says it is on top of the Security situation as the Edo State off cycle Governorship election continues.

Deputy Inspector General Of Police, Frank Mbah, disclosed this while speaking to Newsmen in Benin City the Edo State capital during the course of his tour through the State as the Head of the Security for the Election.

Mr Mbah said aside the regular Security put in place by the Independent National Electoral Commission and Stakeholders during the election, the Police also has a rapid response team of 200 officers on standby for immediate deployment.

Advertisement

He urged residents to come out to exercise their franchise while assuring that the Police and Other security agencies have put in place adequate measures.