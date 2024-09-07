President Bola Tinubu on Friday in Beijing rounded off his official engagements in China by meeting with Nigerians living in the country, describing his visit as “very good and successful.”

Addressing members of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation in China (NIDO China) and the Nigerian community at the China World Hotel, the President emphasised his efforts to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, trade, finance, energy, green economy and mining during his discussions with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and his participation at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

“What is uppermost in my mind is for you to continue representing Nigeria as good citizens, and I urge you all to be good ambassadors of our nation in China.

“We will always celebrate our diversity. We cherish it, but this diversity is our commitment to serve. If it is about service, we must be good citizens,” the President stated.

President Tinubu also emphasised the importance of discipline and commitment to national service, citing China’s disciplined society as an example for Nigerians to follow.

Highlighting the impact of investments in China’s economy, President Tinubu assured Nigerians in Diaspora that Nigeria’s Bank of Industry is prepared to collaborate with them to leverage opportunities back home.

“Nigeria is going through reforms, and we are taking very bold and unprecedented decisions. For example, you might have been hearing from home in the last few days about fuel prices.

“But, can we help it? Can we develop good roads like you have here? You see electricity being constant in quantity and quality. You see water supply, constant and running, and you see their good schools. And we say we want to hand over a banner without stain to our children?

“What is the critical part to get us there if we cannot take hard decisions to pave the way for a country that is blessed and so talented?

“So many of you are so talented, speaking very fluent Mandarin. It is what you contribute and tell them at home that will reflect in the attitude of our people. The more you want everything free, it will become more expensive and long-delayed to achieve meaningful development,’’ the President said.

To the applause of the audience, President Tinubu stated that one key takeaway from his visit to China is the commitment to replicate China’s infrastructure back home.

“We want our children to be in good schools, not tattered huts and dilapidated buildings. We must make our teaching innovative and allow businesses of all kinds and sizes to flourish.

“One economic action leads to another, and it is in your hand to build our nation. Mine is to provide the leadership, and I am committed to doing just that,” the President stated.

The President noted that while it is not always easy for a leader to have a national consensus on issues, he is ready to take the hard decisions to move the nation forward.

“We are focused, and I have a very good team,” President Tinubu added.

In his remarks, Dr. Oche Barnabas, President of NIDO China, commended President Tinubu for his commitment to strengthening Nigeria-China relations, particularly in trade, investment, and people-to-people collaboration.

He expressed NIDO China’s support for Nigeria’s 4Ds initiative, launched by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, earlier in the year.

He pledged that the organization is eager to drive the initiative forward within the diaspora community.

Mr. Barnabas requested President Tinubu’s assistance in advocating for Nigeria to be officially recognized as a native English-speaking nation, which would open up job and educational opportunities for Nigerians in China.

The Chairman of NIDO China pledged that the organization would continue to contribute their expertise and resources to support President Tinubu’s administration and efforts to elevate Nigeria’s global standing.