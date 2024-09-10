Vice President Kashim Shettima was in Maiduguri the Borno State Capital to commiserate with government and people of the state over the flood that rendered thousands of residents homeless.

He assured of quick government intervention to bring relief to victims.

According to him President Bola Tinubu has already issued the release of 50 trucks of food items and other basic items as immediate relief to the victims.

