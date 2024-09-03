Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu is very much interested in improving the security situation in Nigeria and is not taking it lightly.

He called for regional and collective efforts to address the insecurity in West Africa’s Sahel region, acknowledging that the security situation in the Sahel region has significant implications for Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Advertisement

He daid this when he gave audience to the leadership of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Presidential Villa.

The Vice President emphasised the importance of collaborative action and called for wider support for NAN’s upcoming international lecture on Sahel security.

Advertisement

VP Shettima also commended NAN for its crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape. “Your organization plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape, helping to bridge the information gap and shape public discussion on national issues,” he said.

Earlier, NAN Managing Director, Ali Mohammed Ali, told the VP the theme of the conference, “Insecurity in the Sahel (2008-2024): Dissecting Nigeria’s Challenges- Genesis, Impacts and Options.”

Advertisement

He announced that the lead speaker at the Lecture billed for September 25, 2024, would be Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission.

According to him, the conference is part of NAN’s efforts to expand its role beyond news dissemination to actively contributing to national discourse and problem-solving.

.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu is very much interested in improving the security situation in Nigeria and is not taking it lightly.

He called for regional and collective efforts to address the insecurity in West Africa’s Sahel region, acknowledging that the security situation in the Sahel region has significant implications for Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Advertisement

He daid this when he gave audience to the leadership of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Presidential Villa.

The Vice President emphasised the importance of collaborative action and called for wider support for NAN’s upcoming international lecture on Sahel security.

Advertisement

VP Shettima also commended NAN for its crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape. “Your organization plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape, helping to bridge the information gap and shape public discussion on national issues,” he said.

Earlier, NAN Managing Director, Ali Mohammed Ali, told the VP the theme of the conference, “Insecurity in the Sahel (2008-2024): Dissecting Nigeria’s Challenges- Genesis, Impacts and Options.”

Advertisement

He announced that the lead speaker at the Lecture billed for September 25, 2024, would be Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission.

According to him, the conference is part of NAN’s efforts to expand its role beyond news dissemination to actively contributing to national discourse and problem-solving.

.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu is very much interested in improving the security situation in Nigeria and is not taking it lightly.

He called for regional and collective efforts to address the insecurity in West Africa’s Sahel region, acknowledging that the security situation in the Sahel region has significant implications for Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Advertisement

He daid this when he gave audience to the leadership of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Presidential Villa.

The Vice President emphasised the importance of collaborative action and called for wider support for NAN’s upcoming international lecture on Sahel security.

Advertisement

VP Shettima also commended NAN for its crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape. “Your organization plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape, helping to bridge the information gap and shape public discussion on national issues,” he said.

Earlier, NAN Managing Director, Ali Mohammed Ali, told the VP the theme of the conference, “Insecurity in the Sahel (2008-2024): Dissecting Nigeria’s Challenges- Genesis, Impacts and Options.”

Advertisement

He announced that the lead speaker at the Lecture billed for September 25, 2024, would be Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission.

According to him, the conference is part of NAN’s efforts to expand its role beyond news dissemination to actively contributing to national discourse and problem-solving.

.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu is very much interested in improving the security situation in Nigeria and is not taking it lightly.

He called for regional and collective efforts to address the insecurity in West Africa’s Sahel region, acknowledging that the security situation in the Sahel region has significant implications for Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Advertisement

He daid this when he gave audience to the leadership of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Presidential Villa.

The Vice President emphasised the importance of collaborative action and called for wider support for NAN’s upcoming international lecture on Sahel security.

Advertisement

VP Shettima also commended NAN for its crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape. “Your organization plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape, helping to bridge the information gap and shape public discussion on national issues,” he said.

Earlier, NAN Managing Director, Ali Mohammed Ali, told the VP the theme of the conference, “Insecurity in the Sahel (2008-2024): Dissecting Nigeria’s Challenges- Genesis, Impacts and Options.”

Advertisement

He announced that the lead speaker at the Lecture billed for September 25, 2024, would be Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission.

According to him, the conference is part of NAN’s efforts to expand its role beyond news dissemination to actively contributing to national discourse and problem-solving.

.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu is very much interested in improving the security situation in Nigeria and is not taking it lightly.

He called for regional and collective efforts to address the insecurity in West Africa’s Sahel region, acknowledging that the security situation in the Sahel region has significant implications for Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Advertisement

He daid this when he gave audience to the leadership of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Presidential Villa.

The Vice President emphasised the importance of collaborative action and called for wider support for NAN’s upcoming international lecture on Sahel security.

Advertisement

VP Shettima also commended NAN for its crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape. “Your organization plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape, helping to bridge the information gap and shape public discussion on national issues,” he said.

Earlier, NAN Managing Director, Ali Mohammed Ali, told the VP the theme of the conference, “Insecurity in the Sahel (2008-2024): Dissecting Nigeria’s Challenges- Genesis, Impacts and Options.”

Advertisement

He announced that the lead speaker at the Lecture billed for September 25, 2024, would be Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission.

According to him, the conference is part of NAN’s efforts to expand its role beyond news dissemination to actively contributing to national discourse and problem-solving.

.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu is very much interested in improving the security situation in Nigeria and is not taking it lightly.

He called for regional and collective efforts to address the insecurity in West Africa’s Sahel region, acknowledging that the security situation in the Sahel region has significant implications for Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Advertisement

He daid this when he gave audience to the leadership of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Presidential Villa.

The Vice President emphasised the importance of collaborative action and called for wider support for NAN’s upcoming international lecture on Sahel security.

Advertisement

VP Shettima also commended NAN for its crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape. “Your organization plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape, helping to bridge the information gap and shape public discussion on national issues,” he said.

Earlier, NAN Managing Director, Ali Mohammed Ali, told the VP the theme of the conference, “Insecurity in the Sahel (2008-2024): Dissecting Nigeria’s Challenges- Genesis, Impacts and Options.”

Advertisement

He announced that the lead speaker at the Lecture billed for September 25, 2024, would be Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission.

According to him, the conference is part of NAN’s efforts to expand its role beyond news dissemination to actively contributing to national discourse and problem-solving.

.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu is very much interested in improving the security situation in Nigeria and is not taking it lightly.

He called for regional and collective efforts to address the insecurity in West Africa’s Sahel region, acknowledging that the security situation in the Sahel region has significant implications for Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Advertisement

He daid this when he gave audience to the leadership of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Presidential Villa.

The Vice President emphasised the importance of collaborative action and called for wider support for NAN’s upcoming international lecture on Sahel security.

Advertisement

VP Shettima also commended NAN for its crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape. “Your organization plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape, helping to bridge the information gap and shape public discussion on national issues,” he said.

Earlier, NAN Managing Director, Ali Mohammed Ali, told the VP the theme of the conference, “Insecurity in the Sahel (2008-2024): Dissecting Nigeria’s Challenges- Genesis, Impacts and Options.”

Advertisement

He announced that the lead speaker at the Lecture billed for September 25, 2024, would be Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission.

According to him, the conference is part of NAN’s efforts to expand its role beyond news dissemination to actively contributing to national discourse and problem-solving.

.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu is very much interested in improving the security situation in Nigeria and is not taking it lightly.

He called for regional and collective efforts to address the insecurity in West Africa’s Sahel region, acknowledging that the security situation in the Sahel region has significant implications for Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Advertisement

He daid this when he gave audience to the leadership of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Presidential Villa.

The Vice President emphasised the importance of collaborative action and called for wider support for NAN’s upcoming international lecture on Sahel security.

Advertisement

VP Shettima also commended NAN for its crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape. “Your organization plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape, helping to bridge the information gap and shape public discussion on national issues,” he said.

Earlier, NAN Managing Director, Ali Mohammed Ali, told the VP the theme of the conference, “Insecurity in the Sahel (2008-2024): Dissecting Nigeria’s Challenges- Genesis, Impacts and Options.”

Advertisement

He announced that the lead speaker at the Lecture billed for September 25, 2024, would be Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission.

According to him, the conference is part of NAN’s efforts to expand its role beyond news dissemination to actively contributing to national discourse and problem-solving.

.

Advertisement