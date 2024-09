Voting has started in Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s polling unit in Okemole 1/Emokpae Primary School Unit 19, Ward 4, Oredo LGA.

The Governor is expected to join the voting queue soon but others are already voting.

The race to replace Governor Godwin Obaseki as governor of Edo State is a expected to be tight with Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party, Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party the 3 leading candidates.