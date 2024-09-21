As at 7.30 this morning men and materials in ward five RAC at Oliha Primary School had not moved out to location.

There was some delay as security agents stopped the Polling Officers from moving out without their Identification particulars.

While that lasted party officials waited anxiously outside the RAC.

At some of the polling centres voters had arrived as early before 7 in the morning as they await the arrival of INEC officials and materials for voting to start.

Advertisement

The INEC supervisors and security officials have said no movement of men and materials without identified party agents accompanying them.

In addition to this the AD Hoc staff have also refused to move without their allowances as agreed.

Voting opens officially at 8.30am.

Advertisement

As at 7.30 this morning men and materials in ward five RAC at Oliha Primary School had not moved out to location.

There was some delay as security agents stopped the Polling Officers from moving out without their Identification particulars.

While that lasted party officials waited anxiously outside the RAC.

At some of the polling centres voters had arrived as early before 7 in the morning as they await the arrival of INEC officials and materials for voting to start.

Advertisement

The INEC supervisors and security officials have said no movement of men and materials without identified party agents accompanying them.

In addition to this the AD Hoc staff have also refused to move without their allowances as agreed.

Voting opens officially at 8.30am.

Advertisement

As at 7.30 this morning men and materials in ward five RAC at Oliha Primary School had not moved out to location.

There was some delay as security agents stopped the Polling Officers from moving out without their Identification particulars.

While that lasted party officials waited anxiously outside the RAC.

At some of the polling centres voters had arrived as early before 7 in the morning as they await the arrival of INEC officials and materials for voting to start.

Advertisement

The INEC supervisors and security officials have said no movement of men and materials without identified party agents accompanying them.

In addition to this the AD Hoc staff have also refused to move without their allowances as agreed.

Voting opens officially at 8.30am.

Advertisement

As at 7.30 this morning men and materials in ward five RAC at Oliha Primary School had not moved out to location.

There was some delay as security agents stopped the Polling Officers from moving out without their Identification particulars.

While that lasted party officials waited anxiously outside the RAC.

At some of the polling centres voters had arrived as early before 7 in the morning as they await the arrival of INEC officials and materials for voting to start.

Advertisement

The INEC supervisors and security officials have said no movement of men and materials without identified party agents accompanying them.

In addition to this the AD Hoc staff have also refused to move without their allowances as agreed.

Voting opens officially at 8.30am.

Advertisement

As at 7.30 this morning men and materials in ward five RAC at Oliha Primary School had not moved out to location.

There was some delay as security agents stopped the Polling Officers from moving out without their Identification particulars.

While that lasted party officials waited anxiously outside the RAC.

At some of the polling centres voters had arrived as early before 7 in the morning as they await the arrival of INEC officials and materials for voting to start.

Advertisement

The INEC supervisors and security officials have said no movement of men and materials without identified party agents accompanying them.

In addition to this the AD Hoc staff have also refused to move without their allowances as agreed.

Voting opens officially at 8.30am.

Advertisement

As at 7.30 this morning men and materials in ward five RAC at Oliha Primary School had not moved out to location.

There was some delay as security agents stopped the Polling Officers from moving out without their Identification particulars.

While that lasted party officials waited anxiously outside the RAC.

At some of the polling centres voters had arrived as early before 7 in the morning as they await the arrival of INEC officials and materials for voting to start.

Advertisement

The INEC supervisors and security officials have said no movement of men and materials without identified party agents accompanying them.

In addition to this the AD Hoc staff have also refused to move without their allowances as agreed.

Voting opens officially at 8.30am.

Advertisement

As at 7.30 this morning men and materials in ward five RAC at Oliha Primary School had not moved out to location.

There was some delay as security agents stopped the Polling Officers from moving out without their Identification particulars.

While that lasted party officials waited anxiously outside the RAC.

At some of the polling centres voters had arrived as early before 7 in the morning as they await the arrival of INEC officials and materials for voting to start.

Advertisement

The INEC supervisors and security officials have said no movement of men and materials without identified party agents accompanying them.

In addition to this the AD Hoc staff have also refused to move without their allowances as agreed.

Voting opens officially at 8.30am.

Advertisement

As at 7.30 this morning men and materials in ward five RAC at Oliha Primary School had not moved out to location.

There was some delay as security agents stopped the Polling Officers from moving out without their Identification particulars.

While that lasted party officials waited anxiously outside the RAC.

At some of the polling centres voters had arrived as early before 7 in the morning as they await the arrival of INEC officials and materials for voting to start.

Advertisement

The INEC supervisors and security officials have said no movement of men and materials without identified party agents accompanying them.

In addition to this the AD Hoc staff have also refused to move without their allowances as agreed.

Voting opens officially at 8.30am.