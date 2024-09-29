Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after successfully representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the just concluded 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

The Vice President, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had presented Nigeria’s National Statement at the General Debate, as well as engaged in several bilateral meetings and numerous sideline events at the General Assembly.

He will proceed to join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mark some events put together as part of activities commemorating Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary.

Advertisement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after successfully representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the just concluded 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

The Vice President, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had presented Nigeria’s National Statement at the General Debate, as well as engaged in several bilateral meetings and numerous sideline events at the General Assembly.

He will proceed to join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mark some events put together as part of activities commemorating Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary.

Advertisement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after successfully representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the just concluded 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

The Vice President, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had presented Nigeria’s National Statement at the General Debate, as well as engaged in several bilateral meetings and numerous sideline events at the General Assembly.

He will proceed to join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mark some events put together as part of activities commemorating Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary.

Advertisement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after successfully representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the just concluded 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

The Vice President, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had presented Nigeria’s National Statement at the General Debate, as well as engaged in several bilateral meetings and numerous sideline events at the General Assembly.

He will proceed to join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mark some events put together as part of activities commemorating Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary.

Advertisement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after successfully representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the just concluded 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

The Vice President, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had presented Nigeria’s National Statement at the General Debate, as well as engaged in several bilateral meetings and numerous sideline events at the General Assembly.

He will proceed to join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mark some events put together as part of activities commemorating Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary.

Advertisement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after successfully representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the just concluded 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

The Vice President, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had presented Nigeria’s National Statement at the General Debate, as well as engaged in several bilateral meetings and numerous sideline events at the General Assembly.

He will proceed to join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mark some events put together as part of activities commemorating Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary.

Advertisement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after successfully representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the just concluded 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

The Vice President, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had presented Nigeria’s National Statement at the General Debate, as well as engaged in several bilateral meetings and numerous sideline events at the General Assembly.

He will proceed to join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mark some events put together as part of activities commemorating Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary.

Advertisement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after successfully representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the just concluded 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

The Vice President, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had presented Nigeria’s National Statement at the General Debate, as well as engaged in several bilateral meetings and numerous sideline events at the General Assembly.

He will proceed to join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mark some events put together as part of activities commemorating Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary.