The Venezuelan government has said opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González has left the country for Spain, where he is to be granted political asylum.

Mr González has been in hiding, and a warrant issued for his arrest after the opposition disputed July’s presidential election result – in which the government-controlled National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Nicolás Maduro the winner.

Venezuela’s Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez said in a post on social media that after “voluntarily” seeking refuge at the Spanish embassy in Caracas some days ago, Mr Gonzalez asked the Spanish government for political asylum.

She added that Caracas had agreed to his safe passage and that he had left.

Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares said Mr González had departed the country at his own request, and on a Spanish Air Force plane.

He added that Spain’s government was committed to the political rights of all Venezuelans and has confirmed that Mr González will be granted asylum.

A lawyer for Mr González confirmed to AFP news agency he had left the country for Spain, but did not give any further detail.

While he has departed, security forces in Venezuela have surrounded the Argentine embassy in the capital, Caracas.

Six political opponents of President Maduro are sheltering there. The country’s foreign ministry alleged that terrorist acts were being plotted inside.

Venezuela has been in a political crisis since authorities declared President Maduro the victor of the 28 July election.

The opposition claimed it had evidence Mr González had won by a comfortable margin, and uploaded detailed voting tallies to the internet which suggest Mr González beat Mr Maduro convincingly.

A number of countries, including the United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries, have refused to recognize President Maduro as the winner without Caracas releasing detailed voting data.

The government of President Maduro has detained more than 2,400 people since the election, creating what the UN has called “a climate of fear”.

Reuters Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro delivers a speech during a rally to celebrate the results of last month’s presidential election, in Caracas, Venezuela August 28, 2024.Reuters

The opposition has questioned the validity of a victory for President Maduro

Mr González had been in hiding since 30 July, fearing arrest following statements made by leading government politicians who said he should be “behind bars”.

The attorney general’s office, which is closely aligned with the Maduro administration, has accused Mr González of conspiracy and of forging documents, among other “serious crimes”.

The 75-year-old had not been widely known before March this year, when the main opposition coalition registered him as its candidate.

The opposition’s original choice for presidential candidate had been the charismatic María Corina Machado, who had won an open primary with 93% of votes.

But when her efforts to overturn a ban which barred her from running for public office were rebuffed by the government-controlled authorities, the opposition had to find an alternative candidate.

After another opposition candidate was also barred, the opposition put forward Mr González’s name.

Fearing he too could be barred from running, the opposition kept Mr González in the background, while Ms Machado criss-crossed the country calling on people to vote for him.

On election night, Mr González appeared side-by-side with María Corina Machado disputing the announcement by the CNE, which had declared Mr Maduro the winner with 52% of the votes.

