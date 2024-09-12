Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has said that his administration will continue to subscribe to policies and programmes that will facilitate accelerated education development in the state.

He stated this in Ilorin, the state capital during the launch of Nigerian Learning Passport by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The Nigeria Learning Passport has been launched in 19 states with over one point four million students benefitting from it.

Advertisement

Kwara is now the 20th state.

At the centre of this launch is the Nigerian child, particularly those who are out of school or in need of support to ensure the education they receive is of sufficient quality.

Advertisement

Launching the initiative, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Mamman Jibrin, said the domestication of this online learning platform is coming at a time that the state is implementing the KwaraLearn, aimed at improving the leaning outcome of students.

UNICEF is optimistic that the launch of the Nigeria Learning Passport in Kwara State will ensure children and youths have continuous access to quality education, using the digital learning platform powered by Microsoft with mobile and offline capabilities.

The launch is also expected to create awareness of the platform and aid in mobilizing resources and commitments to scale its implementation.