Nigeria has reechoed its call for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council and also called for a new global financial pact.

Nigeria’s statement at the UN was read by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behlaf of President Bola Tinubu.

He echoed Nigeria’s position on the global action against existential challenges faced by the international community.

Nigeria has called on world leaders to recommit themselves to multilateralism by deepening relations among member states of the United Nations (UN) in line with the principles of inclusivity, equality and cooperation.

As the Chairman of ECOWAS , President Tinubu’s statement read by the VP called global attention to the gale of unconstitutional takeover of government in africa, which highlights the need to support poor cou tries economically to ensure peace and stability.

Nigeria also made a case for poor and developing countries by calling for reforms in the global financial architecture that most often favours the wealthy and powerful by strangulating poor and disadvantaged countries with stringent debt repayment conditions.

This time around Nigeria led the charge with a bold statement for a rwform of the UN security council to geamt permanent seat to Nigeria and other African countries.

Nigeria urged the united nations to galvanise global support in tackling the root cause of conflict which includes poverty, hunger, inequality, and exclusion as well as other forms of injustice.

Nigeria insists the buck stops on the table pf the United Nations if indeed there is a determination and shared responsibility to make the world a better place.