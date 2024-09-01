Amid controversy surrounding the crash of one of Ukraine’s priceless new F-16 fighter jets, President Volodymyr Zelensky has sacked head of the air force.

President Zelensky did not give reasons why Lt Gen Mykola Oleshchuk was fired but said it was his duty to take care of all warriors.

The US-made F-16 – one of several delivered earlier this month by Ukraine’s Western allies crashed killing the pilot.

Ukraine said the crash was not caused by an enemy strike, despite the fact that it occurred amid a flurry of Russian missiles, and Lt Gen Oleshchuk argued with certain lawmakers about who should bear responsibility for the deaths.

Earlier this month, Ukraine also made an unexpected incursion into Russia’s western Kursk area, and it claims that since then, its troops have been moving farther into Russia.

In response, Russia has intensified its attacks across Ukraine.

President Zelensky has renewed his calls for all Ukraine’s international partners to allow it to hit targets inside Russia to prevent such attacks.

His office said “Moscow’s forces had fired more than 400 drones and missiles at Ukraine over the past week.”

In a post on Telegram, Mr Zelensky said he had decided to replace Lt Gen Oleschuk, noting that “at the command level, we must strengthen ourselves and protect our people.”