The UK MET Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Friday, September 20 and into Saturday.

The weather warning is in place from noon until 8pm on Friday across South and West Wales, before another thunderstorm warning from 1am until 11.59pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Travel disruption is possible on both days, as heavy rain potentially leads to road clsoures and some communities becoming cut off. The Met Office also warns of a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

The forecaster says thundery showers will be present early on Friday before developing more widely within the warning area.

According to UK’s Met office, some of the things to expect include probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Advertisement

⚠Adverse Weather⚠ The @metoffice has issued a 🟡 #WeatherWarning for thunderstorms🌩 across the region that could impact driving conditions. Advertisement 📆20/09/24 |⌚12:00 – 20:00 Take extra care⤵https://t.co/MeVtQHFHFm pic.twitter.com/1zmrxbt4ZF — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) September 19, 2024

Advertisement

Delays to train services are possible.

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

A yellow weather warning is used when it is likely to cause low-level impacts like travel disruption.

Advertisement

How do the weather warning colours work?

A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.

Advertisement

The UK MET Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Friday, September 20 and into Saturday.

The weather warning is in place from noon until 8pm on Friday across South and West Wales, before another thunderstorm warning from 1am until 11.59pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Travel disruption is possible on both days, as heavy rain potentially leads to road clsoures and some communities becoming cut off. The Met Office also warns of a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

The forecaster says thundery showers will be present early on Friday before developing more widely within the warning area.

According to UK’s Met office, some of the things to expect include probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Advertisement

⚠Adverse Weather⚠ The @metoffice has issued a 🟡 #WeatherWarning for thunderstorms🌩 across the region that could impact driving conditions. Advertisement 📆20/09/24 |⌚12:00 – 20:00 Take extra care⤵https://t.co/MeVtQHFHFm pic.twitter.com/1zmrxbt4ZF — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) September 19, 2024

Advertisement

Delays to train services are possible.

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

A yellow weather warning is used when it is likely to cause low-level impacts like travel disruption.

Advertisement

How do the weather warning colours work?

A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.

Advertisement

The UK MET Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Friday, September 20 and into Saturday.

The weather warning is in place from noon until 8pm on Friday across South and West Wales, before another thunderstorm warning from 1am until 11.59pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Travel disruption is possible on both days, as heavy rain potentially leads to road clsoures and some communities becoming cut off. The Met Office also warns of a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

The forecaster says thundery showers will be present early on Friday before developing more widely within the warning area.

According to UK’s Met office, some of the things to expect include probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Advertisement

⚠Adverse Weather⚠ The @metoffice has issued a 🟡 #WeatherWarning for thunderstorms🌩 across the region that could impact driving conditions. Advertisement 📆20/09/24 |⌚12:00 – 20:00 Take extra care⤵https://t.co/MeVtQHFHFm pic.twitter.com/1zmrxbt4ZF — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) September 19, 2024

Advertisement

Delays to train services are possible.

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

A yellow weather warning is used when it is likely to cause low-level impacts like travel disruption.

Advertisement

How do the weather warning colours work?

A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.

Advertisement

The UK MET Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Friday, September 20 and into Saturday.

The weather warning is in place from noon until 8pm on Friday across South and West Wales, before another thunderstorm warning from 1am until 11.59pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Travel disruption is possible on both days, as heavy rain potentially leads to road clsoures and some communities becoming cut off. The Met Office also warns of a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

The forecaster says thundery showers will be present early on Friday before developing more widely within the warning area.

According to UK’s Met office, some of the things to expect include probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Advertisement

⚠Adverse Weather⚠ The @metoffice has issued a 🟡 #WeatherWarning for thunderstorms🌩 across the region that could impact driving conditions. Advertisement 📆20/09/24 |⌚12:00 – 20:00 Take extra care⤵https://t.co/MeVtQHFHFm pic.twitter.com/1zmrxbt4ZF — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) September 19, 2024

Advertisement

Delays to train services are possible.

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

A yellow weather warning is used when it is likely to cause low-level impacts like travel disruption.

Advertisement

How do the weather warning colours work?

A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.

Advertisement

The UK MET Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Friday, September 20 and into Saturday.

The weather warning is in place from noon until 8pm on Friday across South and West Wales, before another thunderstorm warning from 1am until 11.59pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Travel disruption is possible on both days, as heavy rain potentially leads to road clsoures and some communities becoming cut off. The Met Office also warns of a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

The forecaster says thundery showers will be present early on Friday before developing more widely within the warning area.

According to UK’s Met office, some of the things to expect include probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Advertisement

⚠Adverse Weather⚠ The @metoffice has issued a 🟡 #WeatherWarning for thunderstorms🌩 across the region that could impact driving conditions. Advertisement 📆20/09/24 |⌚12:00 – 20:00 Take extra care⤵https://t.co/MeVtQHFHFm pic.twitter.com/1zmrxbt4ZF — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) September 19, 2024

Advertisement

Delays to train services are possible.

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

A yellow weather warning is used when it is likely to cause low-level impacts like travel disruption.

Advertisement

How do the weather warning colours work?

A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.

Advertisement

The UK MET Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Friday, September 20 and into Saturday.

The weather warning is in place from noon until 8pm on Friday across South and West Wales, before another thunderstorm warning from 1am until 11.59pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Travel disruption is possible on both days, as heavy rain potentially leads to road clsoures and some communities becoming cut off. The Met Office also warns of a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

The forecaster says thundery showers will be present early on Friday before developing more widely within the warning area.

According to UK’s Met office, some of the things to expect include probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Advertisement

⚠Adverse Weather⚠ The @metoffice has issued a 🟡 #WeatherWarning for thunderstorms🌩 across the region that could impact driving conditions. Advertisement 📆20/09/24 |⌚12:00 – 20:00 Take extra care⤵https://t.co/MeVtQHFHFm pic.twitter.com/1zmrxbt4ZF — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) September 19, 2024

Advertisement

Delays to train services are possible.

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

A yellow weather warning is used when it is likely to cause low-level impacts like travel disruption.

Advertisement

How do the weather warning colours work?

A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.

Advertisement

The UK MET Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Friday, September 20 and into Saturday.

The weather warning is in place from noon until 8pm on Friday across South and West Wales, before another thunderstorm warning from 1am until 11.59pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Travel disruption is possible on both days, as heavy rain potentially leads to road clsoures and some communities becoming cut off. The Met Office also warns of a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

The forecaster says thundery showers will be present early on Friday before developing more widely within the warning area.

According to UK’s Met office, some of the things to expect include probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Advertisement

⚠Adverse Weather⚠ The @metoffice has issued a 🟡 #WeatherWarning for thunderstorms🌩 across the region that could impact driving conditions. Advertisement 📆20/09/24 |⌚12:00 – 20:00 Take extra care⤵https://t.co/MeVtQHFHFm pic.twitter.com/1zmrxbt4ZF — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) September 19, 2024

Advertisement

Delays to train services are possible.

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

A yellow weather warning is used when it is likely to cause low-level impacts like travel disruption.

Advertisement

How do the weather warning colours work?

A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.

Advertisement

The UK MET Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Friday, September 20 and into Saturday.

The weather warning is in place from noon until 8pm on Friday across South and West Wales, before another thunderstorm warning from 1am until 11.59pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Travel disruption is possible on both days, as heavy rain potentially leads to road clsoures and some communities becoming cut off. The Met Office also warns of a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

The forecaster says thundery showers will be present early on Friday before developing more widely within the warning area.

According to UK’s Met office, some of the things to expect include probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Advertisement

⚠Adverse Weather⚠ The @metoffice has issued a 🟡 #WeatherWarning for thunderstorms🌩 across the region that could impact driving conditions. Advertisement 📆20/09/24 |⌚12:00 – 20:00 Take extra care⤵https://t.co/MeVtQHFHFm pic.twitter.com/1zmrxbt4ZF — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) September 19, 2024

Advertisement

Delays to train services are possible.

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

A yellow weather warning is used when it is likely to cause low-level impacts like travel disruption.

Advertisement

How do the weather warning colours work?

A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.