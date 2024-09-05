Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei has died in Kenya four days after being set alight her former boyfriend, Ugandan athletics officials said Thursday.

President of the Uganda Olympic Committee Donald Rukare said in a post on X, “We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, following a vicious attack by her former boyfriend.

“This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure,” he added.

According to police, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, Cheptegei’s former partner, allegedly doused her with fuel and set her alight at her home in Endebess, Trans-Nzoia’s western county.

The tragedy happened two weeks after Cheptegei, 33, competed in the marathon at the Paris Olympics, finishing 44th.

Cheptegei suffered burns to 80 percent of her body and was struggling for her life in a Kenyan hospital, according to the facility’s acting director.

“All her organs failed last night,” a medic at the facility, the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), told newsmen on Thursday.

Kenyan media had reported that one of Cheptegei’s daughters witnessed the assault at her mother’s home.

Marangach was also wounded in the incident, sustaining 30 per cent burns on his body.

The Uganda Athletics Federation also reported Cheptegei’s death in a statement on X.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence,” it said.

“As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace.”

The assault comes two years after Kenyan-born athlete Damaris Mutua was found dead in Iten, a world-famous running hub in the Rift Valley.

In 2021, record-breaking Kenyan runner. Agnes Tirop, 25, was found stabbed to death at her home in Iten in 2021. Her estranged husband is on trial over her murder and has denied the charges.

