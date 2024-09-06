In a forward-thinking move to reduce road accidents, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has launched a cutting-edge mobile app aimed at improving road safety across Nigeria.

During a visit by the TVC Communications crew led by the CEO/GMD, Mrs. Victoris Ajayi, the Corps Marshal shared the app’s innovative features designed to save lives.

The TVC Communications team led by its CEO, GMD has continued its strategic tour of partnerships with public and private sector.

This time, the federal road safety corps was the next stop.

As the CEO accompanied by the Bureau Chief of Abuja and Northern Operations, Ayodele Ozugbakun, exchanged greetings with FRSC officials, this visit marked the start of an important collaboration

Speaking, Mrs Ajayi expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the critical role that TVC Communications could play in amplifying the FRSC’s road safety message across the country.

She commended the corps for the newly launched app saying it will be a game-changer for road users.

The attention then turned to the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, who in an exclusive interview shared the app’s innovative features.

He explained how real-time traffic updates, instant accident reporting, and easy access to road safety tips would significantly reduce road accidents.

He also emphasized the FRSC’s increased emphasis on road safety as the winter months approach, a time known for an increase in road travel and accidents.

The event’s climax came when FRSC officials showcased the app’s capabilities. A live QR code scan demonstrated how consumers may immediately download and explore the app.

Along with the app, the FRSC also introduced a toll-free number for road emergencies, further enhancing their commitment to reducing accidents and saving lives.

With this collaboration, both the FRSC and TVC Communications are optimistic about the app’s potential to create safer roads for all Nigerians.