Tunisia has restated its commitment to improving and strengthening the current bilateral partnership with Nigeria in the commercial and investment sectors.

Tunisia’s ambassador to Nigeria, Mohsen Antit, announced this during a media briefing with diplomatic journalists in Abuja.

He also announced that Tunisia will host a Multisectoral Economic Forum from September 6 to 9, 2024, to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador said: “The potential of the two parties is really enormous.

“Nigeria and Tunisia are convinced today that in many economic sectors and fields, they will complement each other in a spirit of brotherhood and common faith.

“This Economic Forum is the basis of the international relationship as far as Tunisia and Nigeria are concerned. This is the first step made by Tunisia to make Nigerians and Tunisians aware of the close relationship between the two countries,” he said.

The envoy also explained that: “At first, it was agreed to organise the Multisectoral Economic Forum, scheduled to be held from September 6th to 9th, 2024, under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment. This is likely to give a new impetus and diverse charge to the economic and political relations between the two countries. The organization of this forum in Nigeria is part and parcel of adding new momentum to bilateral relations with Nigeria.”

He noted that the Forum is the second leg of the Financing Investment Trade Africa (FITA) held in June 2024 in Tunisia, where 35 Nigerian companies attended.

“For the first time, a delegation from Nigeria made up of more than 35 businessmen and CEOs went to Tunisia to participate in the FITA. It was so successful that many contracts were signed between firms, and things are progressing well.

“Today, we are organizing the reverse—a large delegation of more than 20 businessmen will come to Nigeria in Abuja for the Multisectoral Economic Forum. This falls within the framework of our commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries in the economic and investment fields. The Tunisian delegation participating in the forum is the largest and first of its kind from Tunisia to Nigeria.”

The envoy who called for more trade among African countries, expressed dismay that many countries on the continent historically trade more with other continents, neglecting their African counterparts.

“Nigeria is the richest and biggest economy in Africa, with significant economic potential and favorable conditions for investment and attracting businessmen. Africa should prioritize its own continent. While it’s true that we should engage with other continents and countries, the priority should be intra-African trade. Tunisians and Nigerians are also Africans,” he said.

According to the Ambassador, Tunisia prioritises working with African nations.

“We aim to enhance our relationship and cooperation with many nations in Africa and around the world, with a focus on Africa because, as Africans, we have no choice but to deal with one another, communicate effectively, and build relationships based on mutual benefit, trust, and brotherhood. These principles are crucial for the success of our relationships, whether political, economic, cultural, or social.”

The ambassador noted that both countries are striving to construct a direct flight from Nigeria to Tunisia, which is slated to commence in 2026. This will strengthen cultural ties and facilitate partnerships among individuals, businesspeople, and politicians.