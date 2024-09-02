Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in conjunction with other security agencies, have tightened the noose against illegal artisanal refinery activities and associated crimes in the Niger Delta Region (NDR).

In several operations conducted simultaneously last week, troops have effectively denied criminal elements and economic saboteurs freedom of action with tremendous successes recorded.

Over 115 illegal refining sites, 66 Boats destroyed, 22 suspects arrested, 27 stolen pipes, 4 pumping machines recovered, 5 illegal connections clamped and over 170,000 stolen products confiscated in addition to other ancillary items deactivated.

In Bayelsa State, troops of the Division, conducted operations around the swampy Ibidi general area, Twon Brass, Agip Terminal in Brass Local Government Area (LGA), where one illegal refining site, one generator, one pumping machine, one reservoir as well as one large wooden boat with stolen illegally refined products estimated to be over 90,000 litres was intercepted.

Also, in Southern Ijaw LGA, around Igbomotoru, 2 illegal refining sites, one wooden boat as well as over 2000 products were confiscated. In the same LGA, around Opotoma and Isinugbene, troops deactivated 2 illegal refining sites and confiscated over 2500 litres of stolen crude.

Similarly, at Oyenegbene also in Southern Ijaw LGA, 4 illegal refining sites, 2 wooden boats, and pumping machines were recovered, in addition to over 2500 litres of stolen crude confiscated.

At Okarki forest, one illegal artisanal refinery was destroyed with over 5,000 stolen crude confiscated.

In Rivers State, troops of the Division also dominated the operations environment, with footprints of operational successes.

At the notorious Imo River, over 79 illegal refining sites, 59 wooden boats were destroyed, with over 40,000 stolen products recovered.

These recoveries were in addition to other ancillary items deactivated at the sites. Additionally, troops acting on credible intelligence, on the activities of vandals at an installation owned by Webster Global ventures limited, close to Cawthorne Channel II, flow station in Degemay LGA, mobilised to the site and arrested 4 suspects.

The suspects were arrested with a wooden boat laden with scraps and parts of the installation pipes suspected to have been stolen.

Relatedly, at Ebocha oil field around Krakarma in Bille general area of Degema, troops observed an attempt to be re-activate earlier destroyed site, where 3 illegal refining sites were destroyed and products estimated to be over 3,000 litres confiscated.

Troops also closed on oil thieves at Odagwa in Etche LGA, where several illegal connection points were identified and clamped. This was in addition to 2 drum pots, one pumping machine hidden in the swamp, one oven, 2 receivers, and 3 dugout pits were deactivated with over 2000 litres of stolen crude recovered.

At Ondoni, Onne LGA, troops intercepted 2 suspects conveying 27 suspected vandalised Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) pipes in a Daina pickup truck with Reg No Ebm 126 XA RI. Also, at Krakarma and Bille general area in Degema, 4 illegal refining sites were destroyed, and 6 suspected oil thieves were arrested.

The same feat was recorded at Ogbogolo forest in Ahoada East, where 7 illegal refining sites were destroyed with over 2000 litres of stolen products handled appropriately.

