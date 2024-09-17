Two passenger trains collided in Egypt’s Nile Delta, killing at least three people, including two children, according to officials.

The accident happened near Zagazig, the capital of Sharqiya province, according to a statement from the country’s railway officials.

The Egyptian Health Ministry said at least 40 persons were injured in the collision.

Train derailments and collisions are prevalent in Egypt, where an outdated railway system has been hampered by poor management.

In recent years, the government announced initiatives to improve its railways.

In 2018, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said some 250 billion Egyptian pounds, would be needed to properly overhaul the North African country’s neglected rail network.

Last month, a train crashed into a truck crossing the train tracks in the Mediterranean province of Alexandria, killing two people.