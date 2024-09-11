Volunteers for Citizens’ Assembly on Community Engagement across the 16 local government areas of Kwara state have been inaugurated in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs Abiodun Essiet coordinated the inauguration.

The Citizens’ Assembly aims to foster community engagement, co-creation, and problem-solving engagement.

It provides a platform for citizens to raise issues, propose solutions, and collaborate with stakeholders and government agencies.

Advertisement

The main objective of the Assembly is to foster meaningful community engagement and dialogue across the North Central region.

It is also to promote civic participation and local development initiatives and provide timely, accurate, and verifiable information on local opportunities and challenges to the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs Abiodun Essiet said the essence of inaugurating the volunteers is for the President to bridge the gap between the government and the local communities.

Advertisement

Volunteers for Citizens’ Assembly on Community Engagement across the 16 local government areas of Kwara state have been inaugurated in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs Abiodun Essiet coordinated the inauguration.

The Citizens’ Assembly aims to foster community engagement, co-creation, and problem-solving engagement.

It provides a platform for citizens to raise issues, propose solutions, and collaborate with stakeholders and government agencies.

Advertisement

The main objective of the Assembly is to foster meaningful community engagement and dialogue across the North Central region.

It is also to promote civic participation and local development initiatives and provide timely, accurate, and verifiable information on local opportunities and challenges to the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs Abiodun Essiet said the essence of inaugurating the volunteers is for the President to bridge the gap between the government and the local communities.

Advertisement

Volunteers for Citizens’ Assembly on Community Engagement across the 16 local government areas of Kwara state have been inaugurated in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs Abiodun Essiet coordinated the inauguration.

The Citizens’ Assembly aims to foster community engagement, co-creation, and problem-solving engagement.

It provides a platform for citizens to raise issues, propose solutions, and collaborate with stakeholders and government agencies.

Advertisement

The main objective of the Assembly is to foster meaningful community engagement and dialogue across the North Central region.

It is also to promote civic participation and local development initiatives and provide timely, accurate, and verifiable information on local opportunities and challenges to the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs Abiodun Essiet said the essence of inaugurating the volunteers is for the President to bridge the gap between the government and the local communities.

Advertisement

Volunteers for Citizens’ Assembly on Community Engagement across the 16 local government areas of Kwara state have been inaugurated in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs Abiodun Essiet coordinated the inauguration.

The Citizens’ Assembly aims to foster community engagement, co-creation, and problem-solving engagement.

It provides a platform for citizens to raise issues, propose solutions, and collaborate with stakeholders and government agencies.

Advertisement

The main objective of the Assembly is to foster meaningful community engagement and dialogue across the North Central region.

It is also to promote civic participation and local development initiatives and provide timely, accurate, and verifiable information on local opportunities and challenges to the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs Abiodun Essiet said the essence of inaugurating the volunteers is for the President to bridge the gap between the government and the local communities.

Advertisement

Volunteers for Citizens’ Assembly on Community Engagement across the 16 local government areas of Kwara state have been inaugurated in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs Abiodun Essiet coordinated the inauguration.

The Citizens’ Assembly aims to foster community engagement, co-creation, and problem-solving engagement.

It provides a platform for citizens to raise issues, propose solutions, and collaborate with stakeholders and government agencies.

Advertisement

The main objective of the Assembly is to foster meaningful community engagement and dialogue across the North Central region.

It is also to promote civic participation and local development initiatives and provide timely, accurate, and verifiable information on local opportunities and challenges to the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs Abiodun Essiet said the essence of inaugurating the volunteers is for the President to bridge the gap between the government and the local communities.

Advertisement

Volunteers for Citizens’ Assembly on Community Engagement across the 16 local government areas of Kwara state have been inaugurated in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs Abiodun Essiet coordinated the inauguration.

The Citizens’ Assembly aims to foster community engagement, co-creation, and problem-solving engagement.

It provides a platform for citizens to raise issues, propose solutions, and collaborate with stakeholders and government agencies.

Advertisement

The main objective of the Assembly is to foster meaningful community engagement and dialogue across the North Central region.

It is also to promote civic participation and local development initiatives and provide timely, accurate, and verifiable information on local opportunities and challenges to the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs Abiodun Essiet said the essence of inaugurating the volunteers is for the President to bridge the gap between the government and the local communities.

Advertisement

Volunteers for Citizens’ Assembly on Community Engagement across the 16 local government areas of Kwara state have been inaugurated in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs Abiodun Essiet coordinated the inauguration.

The Citizens’ Assembly aims to foster community engagement, co-creation, and problem-solving engagement.

It provides a platform for citizens to raise issues, propose solutions, and collaborate with stakeholders and government agencies.

Advertisement

The main objective of the Assembly is to foster meaningful community engagement and dialogue across the North Central region.

It is also to promote civic participation and local development initiatives and provide timely, accurate, and verifiable information on local opportunities and challenges to the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs Abiodun Essiet said the essence of inaugurating the volunteers is for the President to bridge the gap between the government and the local communities.

Advertisement

Volunteers for Citizens’ Assembly on Community Engagement across the 16 local government areas of Kwara state have been inaugurated in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs Abiodun Essiet coordinated the inauguration.

The Citizens’ Assembly aims to foster community engagement, co-creation, and problem-solving engagement.

It provides a platform for citizens to raise issues, propose solutions, and collaborate with stakeholders and government agencies.

Advertisement

The main objective of the Assembly is to foster meaningful community engagement and dialogue across the North Central region.

It is also to promote civic participation and local development initiatives and provide timely, accurate, and verifiable information on local opportunities and challenges to the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs Abiodun Essiet said the essence of inaugurating the volunteers is for the President to bridge the gap between the government and the local communities.