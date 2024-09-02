President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commiserated with the Yar’Adua family over the passing of Hajiya Dada.

Hajiya Dada, mother of the late former President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, passed away on Monday at a venerable age.

President Tinubu also extended his condolences to Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, the people of Katsina State, and to the many lives the late matriarch touched.

The President mourns Hajiya Dada, yet extols her legacy of compassion, faith, honesty, and good fellowship.

President Tinubu prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased and affirms that the beloved and remarkable matriarch of the Yar’Adua family will always be remembered for the support, peace, joy, and comfort she offered to many.