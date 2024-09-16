Thousands of mechanics demonstrated in the Belgian capital on Monday against the potential of major job layoffs at a Brussels auto manufacturing.

Protests erupted after German car manufacturer Audi announced that it would “phase out” production at its Forest plant in southern Brussels — threatening around 3,000 jobs.

Police believe that approximately 5,500 protestors participated in the protests.

The European Trade Union Confederation stated that Audi’s decision was “part of a larger trend which saw Europe lose 850,000 jobs across the industry between 2019 and 2023.”

Esther Lynch, ETUC general secretary, stated that “the imminent threat to thousands of jobs should highlight to EU leaders that they are simply not doing enough to support our industries.”